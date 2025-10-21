Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Extraordinary Diet Session for Japan PM Election Begins


The Japan News

13:08 JST, October 21, 2025

The extraordinary Diet session for prime ministerial election began on Tuesday afternoon. Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi, 64, is scheduled to be named the new prime minister at both houses of the Diet.

This will mark the first time in Japan’s constitutional history that a woman has been elected prime minister. If formally elected prime minister, she will immediately form her Cabinet, which is to be inaugurated Tuesday night.

LDP President Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura signed an agreement to form a coalition government on Monday, paving the way for Takaichi to become prime minister.  

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING