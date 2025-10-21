Extraordinary Diet Session for Japan PM Election Begins

The extraordinary Diet session for prime ministerial election began on Tuesday afternoon. Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi, 64, is scheduled to be named the new prime minister at both houses of the Diet.

This will mark the first time in Japan’s constitutional history that a woman has been elected prime minister. If formally elected prime minister, she will immediately form her Cabinet, which is to be inaugurated Tuesday night.

LDP President Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura signed an agreement to form a coalition government on Monday, paving the way for Takaichi to become prime minister.