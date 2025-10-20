Takaichi Plans Choice for Top Secretary, Eyeing Ex-Vice Minister Who Led Decarbonization
15:44 JST, October 20, 2025
Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, is leaning toward appointing Yuji Iida, former vice economy, trade and industry minister, as executive secretary to the prime minister for political affairs — the senior most secretarial position — if she is named prime minister Tuesday, according to government sources.
As deputy chief cabinet secretaries for political affairs, Takaichi plans to appoint House of Representatives member Masanao Ozaki and House of Councillors member Kei Sato, who both handled policy planning and other matters for her during the LDP presidential election.
Iida led decarbonization efforts as director general of the Economic and Industrial Policy Bureau under former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Iida also played a leading role in the running of the Osaka-Kansai Expo. He has been serving as a special advisor to the Cabinet since leaving his vice minister post in July.
Iichiro Yoshino, deputy director general of the Finance Ministry’s Budget Bureau, is likely to be appointed as executive secretary to the prime minister for administrative affairs.
Yoshino is well versed on social security issues.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Candidates in LDP Presidential Race Diverge on Broadening Coalition, with Some Eager and Others Cautious
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation