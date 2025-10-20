Takaichi Plans Choice for Top Secretary, Eyeing Ex-Vice Minister Who Led Decarbonization

Yomiuri Shimbun photographer

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo.

Sanae Takaichi, president of the Liberal Democratic Party, is leaning toward appointing Yuji Iida, former vice economy, trade and industry minister, as executive secretary to the prime minister for political affairs — the senior most secretarial position — if she is named prime minister Tuesday, according to government sources.

As deputy chief cabinet secretaries for political affairs, Takaichi plans to appoint House of Representatives member Masanao Ozaki and House of Councillors member Kei Sato, who both handled policy planning and other matters for her during the LDP presidential election.

Iida led decarbonization efforts as director general of the Economic and Industrial Policy Bureau under former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Iida also played a leading role in the running of the Osaka-Kansai Expo. He has been serving as a special advisor to the Cabinet since leaving his vice minister post in July.

Iichiro Yoshino, deputy director general of the Finance Ministry’s Budget Bureau, is likely to be appointed as executive secretary to the prime minister for administrative affairs.

Yoshino is well versed on social security issues.