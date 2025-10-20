Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Sanae Takaichi to Be Japan’s 1st Female PM, as LDP, JIP to Form Coalition Govt

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi, left, and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:12 JST, October 20, 2025

Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura will agree to form a coalition government on Monday, it has been learned.

The agreement will pave the way for Takaichi to be elected as Japan’s first female prime minister at the extraordinary Diet session on Tuesday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING