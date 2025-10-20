Sanae Takaichi to Be Japan’s 1st Female PM, as LDP, JIP to Form Coalition Govt
12:12 JST, October 20, 2025
Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi and Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura will agree to form a coalition government on Monday, it has been learned.
The agreement will pave the way for Takaichi to be elected as Japan’s first female prime minister at the extraordinary Diet session on Tuesday.
