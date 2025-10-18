Probability of LDP’s Takaichi Becoming Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister Increases after JIP Ends Cooperation Talks with Opposition Parties
14:26 JST, October 18, 2025
Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi is highly likely to become the next prime minister after the Japan Innovation Party told the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People on Friday that it would end talks with the opposition parties regarding cooperation for the prime ministerial election.
The election is set to be held at the upcoming extraordinary Diet session on Tuesday.
During their second day of coalition talks on Friday, the LDP specified its stance on the JIP’s calls for policy measures.
According to JIP senior officials, the LDP agreed to reduce the number of Diet seats, which is currently 465 in the House of Representatives and 248 in the House of Councillors. Details, such as exactly how many seats will be cut and whether to set a deadline, will be decided later.
However, the two parties could not bridge the gap on banning political donations by companies and groups as well as on lowering the consumption tax rate on food to zero for two years.
Yoshimura: 10% cut is a condition
During a TV program on Saturday, JIP leader and Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura reiterated his party’s stance that reducing the number of Diet seats by 10% is a condition for forming a coalition with the LDP.
If this demand is not accepted, JIP lawmakers intend to vote for its coleader Fumitake Fujita in the prime ministerial election, Yoshimura added.
The JIP side has called the reduction of Diet seats an “absolute condition” for forming the coalition. The party is calling for the implementation of related legislation by the end of this year.
The LDP and the JIP plan to hold a meeting between their leaders on Monday to formally conclude an agreement once the final changes are made.
Related Tags
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
-
Candidates in LDP Presidential Race Diverge on Broadening Coalition, with Some Eager and Others Cautious
-
Japan’s Opposition Parties Tangled in Complex Web of Aims, Ahead of Diet Session to Pick Next Prime Minister
-
Takaichi Wins LDP Presidential Election, Defeats Koizumi in Runoff; Ex-Economic Security Minister Expected to Become Japan’s 1st Female Prime Minister
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030