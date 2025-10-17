Policy Talks Between Japan’s LDP, JIP Enter 2nd Day; JIP Leader Says LDP Must Agree to Reducing Diet Seats

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Sanae Takaichi, left,and Fumitake Fujita

Policy discussions to form a coalition entered the second day on Friday between the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party.

“Reducing the number of Diet seats is a condition that must be met,” JIP leader and Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said on a TV program in the morning. “We should carry out fundamental reforms in Japan.”

The talks have been held between LDP President Sanae Takaichi and JIP coleader Fumitake Fujita, along with the secretaries general and policy research council chairpersons of both parties.

The JIP has included a 10% reduction in the number of Diet seats as one of the 12 categories of policy measures it seeks to implement and demanded the passage of related bills within this year.

Meanwhile, LDP Diet Affairs Committee Chairperson Hiroshi Kajiyama and his Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan counterpart Hirofumi Ryu agreed Friday to hold a prime ministerial election on Tuesday, when the extraordinary Diet session is set to convene.

The LDP intends to swiftly form a cabinet and launch the new administration if Takaichi is elected as prime minister.

Kajiyama and Ryu also confirmed the session would last 58 days until Dec. 17.

Kajiyama also proposed the prime minister’s policy speech be delivered the following Friday. Interpellations by representatives of each party is expected to begin on Nov. 4 or later due to a busy diplomatic schedule starting later this month.