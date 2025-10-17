LDP Seeks to Build Majority for PM Election in House of Representatives
12:44 JST, October 17, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party is focusing on building a majority in the House of Representatives to secure votes for party president, Sanae Takaichi, in the prime ministerial election in the upcoming extraordinary Diet session.
Takaichi met with Sanseito leader Sohei Kamiya in the Diet Building on Thursday and requested cooperation. Kamiya reportedly responded that he would take the matter back to his party for consideration.
If Takaichi secures a majority of 233 votes in the first round of voting in the lower house, she will be elected prime minister. If coalition talks with the Japan Innovation Party follow through, the LDP and JIP would hold a combined 231 seats. The LDP aims to secure the cooperation of Sanseito, which holds three seats.
After the meeting, Kamiya told reporters, “There is hope that if Takaichi becomes prime minister, Japan will move in a slightly better direction.”
Takaichi reportedly said, “Our policies are close to those of Sanseito.”
LDP Vice President Taro Aso also met on Wednesday with House of Representatives member Keiro Kitagami of the Yushi Kaikaku no Kai caucus of independent lower house members, seeking their support in the prime ministerial election.
The group consists of seven members, including three independents expelled from the JIP. It held a meeting on Thursday and confirmed they would decide their stance by the start of next week.
