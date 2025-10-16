Japan’s LDP, Opposition Parties Fail to Agree on Date for Prime Ministerial Election as Discussions Set to Continue
17:23 JST, October 16, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party and opposition parties failed to agree on the date for a prime ministerial election on Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi formally announced at a meeting of the Committee on Rules and Administration that the extraordinary Diet session would be convened on Tuesday.
The LDP proposed holding a prime ministerial election on the same day to select a successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, but opposition parties refused to agree, citing ongoing negotiations over the prime minister nomination. They decided to continue talks. Discussions over the election date are set to continue.
It is unusual for a prime ministerial election date to be undecided even though the start of the Diet session has been set.
The LDP conveyed its intention to hold the extraordinary Diet session until mid-December, but did not provide a specific schedule. The opening ceremony, to be attended by the Emperor, is scheduled for Oct. 24.
