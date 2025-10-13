Komeito Leader Indicates Possibility of Renewing Coalition with LDP If Demands Over “Politics and Money” Issues Are Accepted
14:45 JST, October 13, 2025
Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito has indicated that he would not rule out the possibility of renewing a coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party in the future if the LDP were to accept Komeito’s demands regarding “politics and money” issues.
During a meeting with new LDP President Sanae Takaichi last week, talks broke down after Saito called for the LDP to strengthen regulations on donations from corporations and organizations and fully confirm the circumstances regarding violations of the Political Funds Control Law by factions of the LDP.
Speaking on an NHK program, Saito said, “if [both] conditions are fully accepted, we would not refuse to engage in talks for a coalition government.”
However, the Komeito leader also noted, “It’s difficult to say we would immediately return to the coalition.”
Regarding the timing of a potential renewed coalition, Saito told a program broadcast online on Saturday, “Discussions on coalition government could be possible at a prime ministerial election that could come [after the next prime ministerial election].”
