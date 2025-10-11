Political Maneuvering Intensifies for Japan’s Prime Minister Nomination Following Komeito’s Decision to Leave Coalition with LDP

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Following Komeito’s decision to leave its coalition with the Liberal Democratic Party, political maneuvering is intensifying among parties ahead of the election for the next prime minister, to be held during an extraordinary Diet session.

If the opposition parties, which hold a majority of seats in the House of Representatives, unite, it could lead to a change of government.

Regarding the prime minister election, LDP President Sanae Takaichi told reporters at the LDP headquarters after a meeting with Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito on Friday, “We want to do everything we can until the day the Diet convenes.”

Currently, the LDP holds the largest number of seats in the lower house with 196 but falls short of a majority of 233 seats. However, Takaichi intends to become prime minister.

Saito did not explicitly state Friday how his party would respond if the election came down to a runoff between Takaichi and the opposition candidate. However, Komeito executives have indicated the possibility of not voting for either candidate.

The major opposition parties — the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People — together hold 210 seats in the lower house. While this figure falls short of a majority, if the three parties work together, their joint candidate could garner more votes than Takaichi, creating a situation in which a change of government is possible.

CDPJ Secretary General Jun Azumi has proposed that the opposition camp nominate DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki.

CDPJ President Yoshihiko Noda told reporters on Friday, “We want to carefully call [on other opposition parties] for coordination and joint action.”

Tamaki told reporters on the same day, “I am prepared to serve as prime minister.”

He asked the CDPJ to align on basic policies in such areas as security and energy.

JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura said on a Yomiuri TV program, “If the CDPJ and the DPFP unite behind Tamaki, we would listen [to their proposal].”