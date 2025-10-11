Japan Lawmakers Hand Sanae Takaichi’s Letter to Taiwan President Lai

Taiwan presidential office / Jiji Press

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, front center, poses for a photo with visiting Japanese lawmakers in Taipei on Friday.

TAIPEI (Jiji Press) — Members of a suprapartisan group of Japanese lawmakers visiting Taiwan met with the islan’s President Lai Ching-te on Friday and handed a letter to him from Sanae Takaichi, the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

LDP lawmaker Hajime Sasaki, a member of the delegation, revealed this at a press conference held after the meeting.

The content of the letter, addressed to Lai as leader of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, was not disclosed.

During the meeting, held at the presidential office in Taipei, Lai offered encouragement to Takaichi, saying he hopes that she will do her best.

Lai met with Takaichi during her visit to Taiwan in April. He posted a message of congratulation to Takaichi on X after she won the LDP’s presidential election last week.

Keiji Furuya, head of the suprapartisan group that works to promote ties with Taiwan, and chairman of the LDP’s Election Strategy Committee, also visited Taiwan as a member of the delegation.

He did not attend the press conference as he had to return home unexpectedly.