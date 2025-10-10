Komeito to Leave Ruling Coalition with LDP (Update1)

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito speaks at a press conference at the Diet after talks with Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi on Friday.

The Liberal Democratic Party’s partner Komeito will leave the coalition government, Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito said Friday.

Saito conveyed the policy to LDP President Sanae Takaichi during their talks on Friday.

At a press conference, Saito said he was disappointed with the LDP’s insufficient response regarding the issue of “politics and money” and that he would “set things back to square one” regarding cooperation with the LDP in national elections.

Saito also said that with regard to policies such as the budget, he would “support those we should support,” but regarding the party’s actions in the prime minister election at the Diet, he said, “There’s no way we could write ‘Sanae Takaichi’ on the ballot.”