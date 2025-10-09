Komeito Leader Saito Calls for LDP to Act on Political Funds Issue, Warns Support for Takaichi is at Stake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito speaks during a meeting of his party’s senior members in Tokyo on Thursday.

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito on Thursday called anew for the Liberal Democratic Party to work harder to deal with its political funds scandal, as the two sides have yet to reach an agreement on whether they will maintain their coalition government.

Komeito held a meeting of senior members on Thursday to discuss talks that the party held with the LDP after Sanae Takaichi was elected as the LDP’s new president last week. Komeito has been urging the LDP to take strict measures on the issue of politics and money, including implementing tighter regulations on political donations from corporations and organizations.

At Thursday’s meeting, Saito referred to July’s House of Councillors election and last year’s House of Representatives election, in both of which the ruling coalition lost its majority.

“The ruling parties suffered defeats in the elections mainly because of the politics and money issue [involving the LDP],” Saito said. “We hope that the party will show its resolve on this issue.”

Saito held talks with Takaichi on Tuesday, in which Komeito expressed its concerns over her stance on tightening regulations on foreign nationals, as well as possible negative impacts on the nation’s diplomacy if she were to continue to visit Yasukuni Shrine even after she is chosen as prime minister.

During Thursday’s meeting, Saito said he was able to “share some common ground” with Takaichi on these two issues.

However, as the LDP showed a cautious stance over tighter regulations on donations from corporations and organizations, the two parties failed to reach a conclusion on their coalition during Tuesday’s meeting.

The LDP and Komeito plan to hold a second meeting between Takaichi and Saito sometime soon. However, some members of Komeito and its support body Soka Gakkai are suggesting that the party dissolve its partnership with the LDP.

Komeito votes for Takaichi hinge on talks

On Wednesday, Saito said that if his party’s talks on a coalition with the LDP fall apart, his fellow members would not vote for Takaichi in an election for the prime minister during the upcoming extraordinary Diet session.

The extraordinary Diet session, during which the successor of outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will be chosen, convenes later this month.

Komeito has not reached an agreement with the LDP on their coalition mainly due to concerns over Takaichi’s conservative political stance.

“If we don’t form a coalition [with the LDP], that means we won’t write Sanae Takaichi on the ballot,” Saito said during an online program aired on Wednesday.

Saito added that Komeito will not cooperate in the prime ministerial election unless the LDP provides favorable responses on political donations from corporations and organizations and other pressing issues.

“We’ll see what efforts the LDP will make,” Saito added.