Govt., LDP Give up on Convening Diet Session on Oct. 15; Decision Will Prolong Period When Prime Minister, LDP President Are Different People

The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party abandoned a plan on Wednesday to set Oct. 15 as the date for convening the extraordinary Diet session, which would have been the first session under LDP President Sanae Takaichi, government and LDP sources said.

They decided to postpone the start of the session because coalition talks between the LDP and Komeito are still ongoing.

The two parties have not reached a coalition agreement, partly because Komeito has expressed strong concerns over the LDP’s “politics and money” issues. While convening on Oct. 17 would be possible if an agreement is reached this week, an LDP source said, “Realistically, it would be difficult,” and that the start of the session could be pushed back to the week of Oct. 20.

This delay in convening the session will further extend the period during which the prime minister and the LDP president are different individuals.