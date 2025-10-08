Komeito Wary of Takaichi’s Conservative Stance, LDP’s Politics and Money Issue, but Makes Progress in Coalition Talks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito, center left, and LDP President Sanae Takaichi, center right, hold a meeting in the Diet Building on Tuesday.

Some progress was made toward a coalition agreement between the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito at a meeting between their leaders on Tuesday, but points of contention remain.

Within Komeito, some members insist on leaving the coalition due to concerns over LDP President Sanae Takaichi’s strong conservative policies and the LDP’s politics and money issues. In this regard, how the relationship between the two parties will develop remains unpredictable.

The meeting between Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito and Takaichi lasted about 90 minutes. After the meeting, Saito said that he conveyed concerns to Takaichi specifically about visits to Yasukuni Shrine and policies regarding foreigners.

“She provided detailed explanations, and we were able to share an understanding on many points,” he said, suggesting Takaichi provided answers that could be considered favorable to Komeito.

Komeito and its support body, the lay Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, have long had deep ties with China. They are concerned that Japan’s relations with China may worsen if Takaichi visits Yasukuni Shrine. Saito met with Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao in the Diet Building on Monday, and it is believed they exchanged views on the topic.

Takaichi and Saito spent the majority of the meeting discussing the high-profile political funds scandal. A former chief accountant of the now-defunct Abe faction testified last month that former education minister Hakubun Shimomura had asked to resume the practice of kicking back part of fundraising party revenues to faction members, shortly after it was stopped in April 2022.

On the topic, Saito reportedly said: “Various reports are emerging. A thorough investigation to clarify the entire situation is necessary,” and reiterated his call for stricter regulations on corporate donations.

Komeito’s demand for strict measures stems from its perception that its performance in last autumn’s House of Representatives election and July’s House of Councilors election suffered as a result of the backlash against the LDP over the issue of politics and money. The party is also wary about the LDP’s moves to hastily expand the coalition framework.

At Komeito’s emergency standing executive meeting, also held on Tuesday, a House of Councilors member reportedly said, “We should leave the coalition.”