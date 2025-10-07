Japan’s Komeito Considers Future of Coalition with LDP, Amid Concerns about Takaichi’s Stance on Yasukuni, Foreign Residents

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Komeito headquarters in Tokyo

Komeito discussed its response to the election of Sanae Takaichi as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, including the future of the coalition government, at an emergency standing executive meeting at the Diet building Tuesday.

Concerns have been raised within Komeito and its support body, the lay-Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, about newly elected LDP President Sanae Takaichi, who is known for her conservative political stance.

Those attending the emergency executive meeting included Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito, Secretary General Makoto Nishida, Policy Research Council Chair Mitsunari Okamoto, Acting Chief Representative Toshiko Takeya and others.

The two parties are expected to begin coordinating policies toward a coalition government agreement, but it is not necessarily expected to be plain sailing.

Takaichi visited Saito and other Komeito officials on Saturday after she was elected LDP president. During that meeting, they told her that Komeito supporters were cautious about issues such as her intentions on visiting Yasukuni Shrine and the tightening of policies related to foreign residents in Japan.

“A coalition between the LDP and Komeito is not a prerequisite,” a Komeito member said. “We are prepared to withdraw.”