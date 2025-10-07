LDP Seeks Cooperation with DPFP; Takaichi, Tamaki Hold Talks over Policy as LDP Looks to Expand Govt Coalition

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki

Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi and Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki held talks in Tokyo on Sunday, where they are believed to have discussed policy cooperation, according to sources within the two parties.

In addition, LDP executive Taro Aso met with DPFP Secretary General Kazuya Shinba for about 30 minutes on Monday.

With an eye on expanding the government coalition framework, the LDP is believed to have engaged in policy discussion with the DPFP during both meetings.

During Monday’s meeting, Shinba asked Aso to implement measures such as abolishing the provisional gasoline tax rate and reviewing the income tax exemption threshold, which had been agreed upon among secretary generals of the LDP, Komeito and the DPFP.

Shinba reportedly told Aso, “The path toward cooperation depends on the degree of trust.”

Takaichi and Tamaki are said to have a common vision of seeking economic growth through expansionary fiscal policy.

Tamaki expressed his expectations of Takaichi’s economic policy in a comment posted on his X account on Monday. Referring to a surge in Nikkei Stock Average, he said: “[The stock price] may top ¥50,000 by the end of the year. This appears to show expectation on economic policies by new President Takaichi.”

Takaichi takes a favorable stance toward abolishing the provisional gasoline tax rate and raising the income tax exemption threshold, which Tamaki places great importance on. The two also have common views on the need for policies toward foreigners and anti-espionage law. The two parties’ fundamental policies overlap in many areas, including constitutional revision and security.

At present, the DPFP remain cautious about joining the LDP’s coalition, apparently concerned that it could be viewed as virtually the same as the LDP.

However, the LDP hopes to proactively pursue coalition discussion with the DPFP. With an aim of securing a majority in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, the LDP is considering offering a ministerial post to the DPFP, if coalition negotiations take place.