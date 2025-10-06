Japan’s Ruling LDP New President Takaichi to Face 1st Test of Diplomacy, Security Issues at U.S. President Trump Talks

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Sanae Takaichi talks with reporters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi is to face her first test of her handling of security issues, as she will likely soon hold a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. For the new LDP president, responding to the Japan’s increasingly severe security environment will be a top priority.

With Trump’s visit to Japan being arranged for around three weeks’ time, Takaichi will be put to the test on building a trusting relationship and what practical measures she will take to strengthen the bilateral alliance. She also needs to gain understanding from the U.S. side on the issue of strengthening Japan’s defense capabilities.

At a press conference after Saturday’s LDP presidential election, Takaichi said, “Diplomacy is important also to maintain peace. I will focus my efforts on this.”

She regards diplomatic and security issues as priorities, following her pledge to address rising prices.

Ongoing arrangements look to set the meeting for Oct. 28.

In light of China’s increasingly hegemonic moves and military cooperation among China, Russia and North Korea, it has become more and more important to improve the deterrent power of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

“First of all, it is important to mutually confirm our commitment to strengthening the alliance,” Takaichi said.

Takaichi has traveled for talks with overseas counterparts as minister in charge of economic security and internal affairs and communications minister, but it cannot be said that her experiences in diplomacy are sufficient. Building a relationship with Trump, known as an unconventional leader, will be her first challenge.

Takaichi was backed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a 2021 LDP presidential election, with whom Trump had a close relationship. She aims to close the gap with Trump by positioning herself as Abe’s successor and inheritor of the late former prime minister’s policies.

The Trump administration is strengthening economic security through moves such as restricting exports of advance semiconductor products to China. Conversely, Takaichi also intends to proactively invest in artificial intelligence and semiconductor industries, and establish a committee to strictly review foreign investments in Japan. In proposing U.S.-compatible policies, she hopes to share her concerns with Trump.

It is predicted that Trump will demand Japan further increase spending on issues related to national security on some occasions.

Takaichi insisted, “Rather than deciding on a specific percentage, we will steadily build up our efforts and respond accordingly,” and is seeking understanding for Japan’s policy of taking the initiative in strengthening its defense capabilities, including by increasing its budget for new areas such as space, cyberspace, and electromagnetic waves.

It is expected she will outline her plans to review three documents of defense, including the defense buildup program.

The $550 billion (approximately 80 trillion yen) investment in the United States, agreed upon during recent tariff negotiations, is not yet finalized. While Takaichi has signaled she aims to honor the Japan-U.S. agreement, she also aims to ask the U.S. side to accept holding discussions if something is not suitable for Japan’s national interests.

While the U.S. increasingly grows inward-looking, deepening Japan’s cooperative ties with like-minded countries is also important. Takaichi, if elected prime minister as expected, will likely attend summits for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia from Oct. 26 to 28, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. She also plans to hold separate summit meetings with Australia and the Philippines.