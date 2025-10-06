Opposition Parties Closely Watching Liberal Democratic Party President-Elect Takaichi’s Stance of Coalition Framework

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Innovation Party’s headquarters in Chuo Ward, Osaka

Major opposition parties, especially the Japan Innovation party, are closely watching Liberal Democratic Party’s new President Sanae Takaichi regarding her stance on a coalition framework.

Each opposition party is keenly paying attention to whether and how Takaichi will expand the ruling coalition or cooperate with an opposition party over specific policy initiatives after she was elected the new LDP leader.

JIP leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, who is also the governor of Osaka Prefecture, said on Saturday at the party’s headquarters in Osaka, “It is a matter of course to hold discussions,” if Takaichi officially asks the party to join the ruling coalition of the LDP and Komeito.

Some JIP lawmakers have voiced support for joining the coalition in an attempt to realize the party’s plan to make Osaka the “second capital” of the country as a substitute for Tokyo.

However, some senior JIP members had recently contacted Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi behind the scenes thinking that he would win the LDP presidential election, because Koizumi and some JIP executive members share some common views.

Other JIP members voiced disappointment, saying, “We need to review the strategy,” and, “Our prediction was totally wrong.”

During her campaign in the LDP leadership race, Takaichi expressed a view to “build a backup system for functions of the national capital,” showing some degree of understanding about the second capital plan.

However, Yoshimura on Saturday said: “I have not heard what [Takaichi] thinks of our policy. It is difficult to evaluate her right now.”

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said in Gifu City, “There are a sizeable number of issues about which we [and Takaichi] agree on regarding basic policies, such as energy.” He expressed a forward-looking stance about collaborating with Takaichi.

Tamaki said he was open to considering the possibility of the DPFP joining the ruling coalition if a request was made, but, “I want to firmly confirm [Takaichi’s] policy stance.”

The DPFP agreed with the LDP and Komeito in December to raise the minimum taxable income, aiming to raise it to ¥1.78 million a year.

“I want to hold a dialogue if our party receives a request for policy discussions,” Tamaki said, reiterating his demand that a three-party agreement should be realized.

Takaichi on Saturday showed her willing to discuss within the LDP “tax credit with cash payment”, which is a measure combining tax cuts and cash provisions to people that the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan has vowed to introduce.

The LDP, Komeito and the CDPJ have continued discussions about introducing such a measure.

“I want to discuss the issue with the LDP under Takaichi’s leadership so that the policy talks can bear fruit,” CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda said in Chiba City.

However, regarding the possibility of the CDPJ joining the coalition, he said, “It is unlikely that our party will receive such a request.”