Japan’s Sanae Takaichi Likely to Tap Shunichi Suzuki as LDP Secretary General

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Shunichi Suzuki

The Yomiuri Shimbun

20:44 JST, October 5, 2025

Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi will likely appoint Shunichi Suzuki, chair of the LDP’s General Council, to be the next secretary general, sources said Sunday.

Suzuki, 72, has held such positions as environment minister and finance minister. He is a brother-in-law of LDP supreme advisor Taro Aso.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday about possible secretary general picks, Takaichi said she would like “someone who can communicate well with other parties and look at the LDP with a broad perspective.”

