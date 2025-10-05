Hot word :

Takaichi Vows to Abandon Her Work-Life Balance for Full Commitment to Duties

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi, center, poses for a photo with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo on Saturday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:16 JST, October 5, 2025

Newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi has vowed to abandon her work-life balance to commit herself to her duties.

In a speech after winning the party leadership race on Saturday, Takaichi said, “I will work, work, work, work and work.”

She also called on LDP lawmakers to “work like a horse.”

While such remarks seem to demonstrate her resolve to shoulder heavy responsibilities, they apparently came as a surprise to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“As she clearly said she would throw away her work-life balance, I can’t help but wonder if that’s okay. But I believe that is her expression of determination,” said Ishiba, who gave an address after Takaichi’s victory speech.

