Takaichi Vows to Abandon Her Work-Life Balance for Full Commitment to Duties
14:16 JST, October 5, 2025
Newly elected Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi has vowed to abandon her work-life balance to commit herself to her duties.
In a speech after winning the party leadership race on Saturday, Takaichi said, “I will work, work, work, work and work.”
She also called on LDP lawmakers to “work like a horse.”
While such remarks seem to demonstrate her resolve to shoulder heavy responsibilities, they apparently came as a surprise to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
“As she clearly said she would throw away her work-life balance, I can’t help but wonder if that’s okay. But I believe that is her expression of determination,” said Ishiba, who gave an address after Takaichi’s victory speech.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Candidates in LDP Presidential Race Diverge on Broadening Coalition, with Some Eager and Others Cautious
-
Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
Japan Govt to Support Perovskite Solar Cell Mass Production With ¥24.6 Bil. in Subsidies
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More