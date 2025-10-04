Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister
14:55 JST, October 4, 2025
Sanae Takaichi was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party in a runoff vote on Saturday. She is the first female president of the LDP.
Takaichi is poised to be the next prime minister following an election for the post at an extraordinary Diet session likely to be convened on Oct. 15.
After the presidential election, Takaichi said, “Rather than feeling happy, I see really tough road ahead,” and called for cooperation from lawmakers to rebuild the party. She also said, “We will make the LDP a vibrant and energetic party.”
