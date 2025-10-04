Hot word :

Sanae Takaichi Elected Japan LDP President, Poised to Be Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Liberal Democratic Party’s newly elected President Sanae Takaichi bows to fellow lawmakers at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo on Saturday.
The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Japan News

14:55 JST, October 4, 2025

Sanae Takaichi was elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party in a runoff vote on Saturday. She is the first female president of the LDP.

Takaichi is poised to be the next prime minister following an election for the post at an extraordinary Diet session likely to be convened on Oct. 15.

After the presidential election, Takaichi said, “Rather than feeling happy, I see really tough road ahead,” and called for cooperation from lawmakers to rebuild the party. She also said, “We will make the LDP a vibrant and energetic party.”

