Sanae Takaichi, Shinjiro Koizumi Advance to Runoff Election for LDP Presidency; Takaichi Wins Most Votes with 183
13:53 JST, October 4, 2025
Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi will face off in a runoff election for the Liberal Democratic Party presidency later on Saturday after they received the most and second most votes in the party’s presidential election earlier in the same day.
Takaichi received the most votes with 183, while Koizumi earned 164 to rank second.
