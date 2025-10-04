Japan LDP Presidential Election Latest; Voting by Party Diet Members to Begin at Around 1 P.M.
12:00 JST, October 4, 2025
Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers are scheduled to start voting in the party’s presidential election at around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The results of the election, which includes votes from rank-and-file party members and members of affiliated groups, will be announced at around 2:10 p.m.
If no candidate receives a clear majority in the first round, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates.
In the runoff, the LDP lawmakers will vote again, selecting one of the two candidates. The results of the runoff vote, which will determine the LDP’s new president, are expected to be announced at around 3:20 p.m.
