Japan, U.S. Arranging Trump’s Visit to Japan on Oct. 27-29 to Hold Talks with New Prime Minister

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Prime Minister’s Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:17 JST, October 3, 2025

The Japanese and U.S. governments are arranging for U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Japan from Oct. 27 to 29, according to multiple Japanese government sources.

Summit talks and a dinner party are expected to be held on Oct. 28 between Trump and the new Japanese prime minister, who is likely to be elected on Oct. 15 to succeed incumbent Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

On the day, Trump also plans to meet with family members of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea.

At the summit meeting, the two leaders are likely to reconfirm their commitment to strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance’s deterrence and coordinate their approach regarding China.

After his visit to Japan, Trump is scheduled to fly to Gyeongju, South Korea, where the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit will begin on Oct. 31.

