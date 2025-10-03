Koizumi Attends Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in Manila During LDP Presidential Race

Takahito Higuchi / The Yomiuri Shimbun

Agriculture Minister Koizumi responds to reporters’ questions in Manila on Thursday.

MANILA — Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi completed a 17-hour overseas visit on Thursday during the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election campaign’s final stretch.

Koizumi, as well as representatives from China and South Korea, attended a meeting of agriculture ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Manila.

Departing Japan on Wednesday evening, Koizumi discussed continued Japanese technical cooperation in building agricultural food systems within ASEAN at Thursday’s morning meeting. He also held separate bilateral talks with the agriculture ministers of seven countries on importing Japanese grapes. Brunei and others reportedly expressed interest in importing Japanese wagyu beef.

After completing his scheduled meetings, Koizumi told reporters, “I could see the potential for further expanding exports of Japanese agricultural, forestry and fishery products.” When asked about the difficulty of balancing his campaign with ministerial duties, he said, “Prime Minister [Shigeru] Ishiba instructed ministers to prioritize their official duties. I am managing both.”

Domestically, criticism persists over his campaign team asking for comments to be posted online that praised him or attacked other candidates. One of his campaign officials said, “An overseas visit where he can demonstrate diplomatic skills works in his favor.” Koizumi continued making calls to undecided lawmakers during his trip abroad, asking for their support.