Japan’s Digital Agency, OpenAI to Collaborate on Development, Use of Gen AI
20:31 JST, October 2, 2025
The Digital Agency and U.S.-based OpenAI announced Thursday they would be collaborating on the development and use of generative AI applications for government agencies, with the aim of enhancing administrative efficiency.
They will explore the use of OpenAI’s foundational models to develop specialized AI applications for administrative tasks. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot service, will also be made available to officials for use in their duties.
Currently, there are 20 types of generative AI applications specialized for administrative work, including the “Diet response search AI” and the “legal system research support AI,” which were developed by the Digital Agency. The agency has stated that it will collaborate with OpenAI to develop such applications for government agencies.
The agency explained that it evaluated OpenAI’s system as excelling in various metrics, and that is why the firm’s system was adopted. The agency is also considering the future use of domestically developed AI.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Candidates in LDP Presidential Race Diverge on Broadening Coalition, with Some Eager and Others Cautious
-
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Announces His Resignation as LDP President (UPDATE3)
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
Japan to Establish System for Sharing EV Battery Degradation Data, in Collaboration with Firms Including Toyota, Honda
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years