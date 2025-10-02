Japan’s Digital Agency, OpenAI to Collaborate on Development, Use of Gen AI

Reuters file photo

The logo of OpenAI

The Digital Agency and U.S.-based OpenAI announced Thursday they would be collaborating on the development and use of generative AI applications for government agencies, with the aim of enhancing administrative efficiency.

They will explore the use of OpenAI’s foundational models to develop specialized AI applications for administrative tasks. ChatGPT, OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot service, will also be made available to officials for use in their duties.

Currently, there are 20 types of generative AI applications specialized for administrative work, including the “Diet response search AI” and the “legal system research support AI,” which were developed by the Digital Agency. The agency has stated that it will collaborate with OpenAI to develop such applications for government agencies.

The agency explained that it evaluated OpenAI’s system as excelling in various metrics, and that is why the firm’s system was adopted. The agency is also considering the future use of domestically developed AI.