Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan

20:26 JST, September 30, 2025

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government has decided to allow same-sex couples to be treated as being in de facto marriages under a total of nine more laws and ordinances, including the disaster condolence grant law, it was learned Tuesday.

The decision follows a Supreme Court ruling in March 2024, in which the top court said that same-sex couples fall into those who are in circumstances similar to effective marriage and covered by the crime victim benefit law.

In January, the government decided to recognize same-sex partners under 24 laws and ordinances including the spousal violence prevention law and the land and building leases law.

Meanwhile, the government maintains the position that same-sex partners are not covered by 120 laws and ordinances, including those related to taxes and social security.

