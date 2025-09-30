Japan PM Ishiba to Mark 1 Year Wed. since Taking Office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Ishiba enters the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)—Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday will mark one year since assuming the post.

Ishiba’s record of 366 days in office will equal the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s first tenure between September 2006 and September 2007.

Ishiba, who has announced a decision to step down, will remain as prime minister until his successor is elected in an extraordinary parliamentary session seen to be convened in October following Saturday’s election for a new president of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Shortly after taking office on Oct. 1 last year, Ishiba dissolved the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament. In the subsequent general election, however, the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, lost their Lower House majority, chiefly due to a political funds scandal involving LDP factions.

The ruling coalition also relinquished its majority in the House of Councillors in the Upper House election on July 20 this year.

Meanwhile, the Ishiba administration recently struck a tariff deal with the United States. Still, public approval for his cabinet did not improve markedly.

Unable to fend off growing moves to oust him mainly among members of the now-defunct LDP faction once led by Abe, Ishiba announced Sept. 7 that he will step down.