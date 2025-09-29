Koizumi Campaign Under Fire over Requests for Online Comments; Opposition Parties Decry ‘Threat to Elections’ Credibility’

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi, left, and former digital minister Karen Makishima

The campaign team of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is increasingly under fire following accusations that the office of a lawmaker involved in his bid to become president of the Liberal Democratic Party asked for comments to be posted online that praised Koizumi or attacked other candidates.

Opposition parties are calling on the LDP to verify and investigate the case, arguing that such acts call into question the fairness of elections.

24 sample comments

“A lawmaker who supports me did this for me, and I’m responsible for that. I’m deeply regretful,” Koizumi said Sunday on a Fuji Television program.

Asked whether he would examine inappropriate use of the internet if he becomes LDP president, Koizumi said, “It is only natural to take the appropriate responsibility.”

The weekly Bunshun magazine reported the accusation in the edition that went on sale Thursday. According to the magazine, former digital minister Karen Makishima, who served as the head of public relations for Koizumi’s campaign, presented 24 sample comments to people related to the campaign team and asked them to post messages on a video-sharing site.

The sample comments included not only content favorable to Koizumi, such as “Finally, the main performer has made his appearance” and “He tackled the mundane work and broke out of his shell,” but also statements like “Don’t lose to the fake conservative.”

In a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Koizumi acknowledged the facts and offered an apology. “Some of the expressions went too far and were inappropriate. I wasn’t aware of it, but I apologize. The ultimate responsibility lies with me,” he said.

Koizumi also said Makishima’s office did not consult with others before requesting that the posts be made.

Makishima resigned from her position, but murder and bomb threats have been directed at her office, leading her to consult the police. However, this has not stopped the criticism, both online and from opposition parties, forcing Koizumi to continue apologizing every day.

Among the candidates for the LDP presidency, former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi is known for her conservative principles. House of Councillors member Hiroshi Yamada, who supports Takaichi, criticized the situation on X, saying, “This is a grave incident that disgraces an important party presidential election, in which the party’s revival is at stake.”

“I hope this incident will not fan emotional conflicts among the candidates,” Ichiro Aisawa, who leads the LDP’s presidential election administration committee, said on Friday.

Stealth marketing?

Some people are comparing the incident to “stealth marketing,” in which a seller encourages people to buy a product or service by pretending that they are simply posting personal comments online.

The Law against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations bans stealth marketing as misleading representation, on the premise that it will hinder consumers from making a reasonable choice because such marketing is not identified as an ad.

In March, the Consumer Affairs Agency announced that Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. has used stealth marketing tactics and ordered the firm to take measures to prevent the practice from happening again.

The law is applied only to businesses that provide products or services, not to political activities. However, if there is a clear intention to manipulate voters, it may shake people’s confidence in the credibility of elections.

Opposition parties seek investigation

Yuichiro Tamaki, the leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said on X that the incident made him wonder whether the tactic is also used in national elections. “The LDP must investigate this case and reveal its findings,” he said in the post.

Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda told reporters on Sunday that he also wants the LDP to investigate. In a lecture earlier on the day, he expressed skepticism of the ruling party, pointing out that Makishima is director of the party’s Internet Media Division.

“She may have done something like this against opposition parties,” Noda said.