Government, Liberal Democratic Party to Convene Extraordinary Diet Session in October; New LDP President Will Likely Be Chosen as Prime Minister
15:51 JST, September 29, 2025
The government and the Liberal Democratic Party have entered the final phase of coordination to convene an extraordinary Diet session in mid-October, during which the successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will be elected, according to sources in the government and the LDP.
The opposition parties are struggling to unite to compete against the ruling camp, so it is highly likely that whoever has become the new LDP president will be chosen as the next prime minister.
The extraordinary Diet session is expected to be convened on Oct. 14 at the earliest. Voting for the LDP presidential election will be held on Oct. 4, and the new party president may choose people to fill major party offices as early as Oct 6.
Typically, not long after that, an extraordinary Diet session is convened and the new prime minister elected launches their new Cabinet.
When Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was elected LDP president in September last year, the next extraordinary Diet session was convened four days later.
Because the ruling camp is a minority government in both the House of Representatives and the House of Councillors, the ruling parties seem to be taking more time than usual to convene the Diet session so that they can negotiate with opposition parties to expand the framework of their current coalition.
However, as diplomatic schedules are set in late October, the new prime minister has to be chosen by the middle of the month.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Ishiba Again Says He will Remain Prime Minister, with Criticism from LDP Lawmakers Mounting over His ‘Clinging to Power’
-
Candidates in LDP Presidential Race Diverge on Broadening Coalition, with Some Eager and Others Cautious
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
Japan Commerce Chamber Chair Speaks on Suntory Chair’s Resignation, Says Leaders Should ‘Always Exercise Discipline’
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’