Mayor Denies Sexual Relations with Subordinate After Meeting at Hotels More Than 10 Times

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa speaks at the city’s assembly on Friday.

Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa denied having sexual relations with a male employee after a weekly magazine reported that the two met at hotels multiple times.

At a closed meeting with members of the city assembly on Friday, Ogawa said, “I will thoroughly reflect on my actions and strive to work even harder than before for the people [of Maebashi],” according to members who attended the meeting.

Regarding the magazine’s report, Ogawa, speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, said: “It’s true. I deeply regret my carelessness, which has led to misunderstanding.”

However, she denied having sexual relations with the man.

The 42-year-old mayor, who is unmarried, said that she had meals at the hotels with the male employee, who is married, more than ten times between February and September this year. They talked about work and personal matters, she said.

Ogawa added that she covered all the expenses out of her own pocket. The subordinate reportedly proposed using the hotels.

Ogawa is a lawyer and was elected to the post in February last year.

A 72-year-old man in the city said: “No one believes she went to hotels and did nothing. She has no choice but to take responsibility.”

A 63-year-old woman also from the city said: “I believe the policies she implemented, such as childcare support measures, are highly regarded. It’s regrettable and shocking.”