Mayor Denies Sexual Relations with Subordinate After Meeting at Hotels More Than 10 Times
13:17 JST, September 27, 2025
Maebashi Mayor Akira Ogawa denied having sexual relations with a male employee after a weekly magazine reported that the two met at hotels multiple times.
At a closed meeting with members of the city assembly on Friday, Ogawa said, “I will thoroughly reflect on my actions and strive to work even harder than before for the people [of Maebashi],” according to members who attended the meeting.
Regarding the magazine’s report, Ogawa, speaking at a press conference held on Wednesday, said: “It’s true. I deeply regret my carelessness, which has led to misunderstanding.”
However, she denied having sexual relations with the man.
The 42-year-old mayor, who is unmarried, said that she had meals at the hotels with the male employee, who is married, more than ten times between February and September this year. They talked about work and personal matters, she said.
Ogawa added that she covered all the expenses out of her own pocket. The subordinate reportedly proposed using the hotels.
Ogawa is a lawyer and was elected to the post in February last year.
A 72-year-old man in the city said: “No one believes she went to hotels and did nothing. She has no choice but to take responsibility.”
A 63-year-old woman also from the city said: “I believe the policies she implemented, such as childcare support measures, are highly regarded. It’s regrettable and shocking.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Ishiba Again Says He will Remain Prime Minister, with Criticism from LDP Lawmakers Mounting over His ‘Clinging to Power’
-
Izumo Destroyer Undergoing Modification Work to Serve as De Facto Aircraft Carrier
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports