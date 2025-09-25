Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Japan, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Iran’s Nuclear Issue in New York Meeting

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks during a press conference in Tokyo in September.

By Akihisa Ota / Japan News Staff Writer

13:03 JST, September 25, 2025

NEW YORK — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya exchanged views with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during a meeting in New York, primarily focusing on Iran’s nuclear issue.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Iwaya called for a resolution of the nuclear issue through dialogue. They affirmed their commitment to maintaining close communication at various levels between Japan and Iran for the sake of peace and stability in the Middle East.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING