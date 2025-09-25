Japan, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Iran’s Nuclear Issue in New York Meeting
13:03 JST, September 25, 2025
NEW YORK — Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya exchanged views with Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi during a meeting in New York, primarily focusing on Iran’s nuclear issue.
During the meeting on Tuesday, Iwaya called for a resolution of the nuclear issue through dialogue. They affirmed their commitment to maintaining close communication at various levels between Japan and Iran for the sake of peace and stability in the Middle East.
