Ishiba, Guterres Agree to Promote Security Council Reform; Also Pledge to Cooperate Over Disarmament, North Korea

The Yomiuri Shimbun
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, right, and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shake hands at the U.N. Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

By Akihisa Ota / Yomiuri Shimbun Staff Writer

15:39 JST, September 24, 2025

NEW YORK — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres held talks in New York on Tuesday afternoon, during which they agreed to promote reform of the U.N. Security Council.

Ishiba pointed out the urgent need for Security Council reform and expressed his intention to continue cooperative efforts in that regard, while Guterres described efforts towards U.N. reform and hopes regarding Japan.

Both also agreed to cooperate on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and on policies toward North Korea, including nuclear and missile concerns and the abductions issue.

Importance of Japan-U.S. alliance unchanged

Prime Minister Ishiba attended a reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in New York on the same day and had a brief conversation with the president.

Ishiba expressed gratitude for Trump’s friendship and trust thus far, saying that the Japan-U.S. alliance remains vital to realizing world peace and prosperity. Ishiba also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the reception.

