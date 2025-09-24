Ishiba, Guterres Agree to Promote Security Council Reform; Also Pledge to Cooperate Over Disarmament, North Korea
15:39 JST, September 24, 2025
NEW YORK — Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres held talks in New York on Tuesday afternoon, during which they agreed to promote reform of the U.N. Security Council.
Ishiba pointed out the urgent need for Security Council reform and expressed his intention to continue cooperative efforts in that regard, while Guterres described efforts towards U.N. reform and hopes regarding Japan.
Both also agreed to cooperate on nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and on policies toward North Korea, including nuclear and missile concerns and the abductions issue.
Importance of Japan-U.S. alliance unchanged
Prime Minister Ishiba attended a reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in New York on the same day and had a brief conversation with the president.
Ishiba expressed gratitude for Trump’s friendship and trust thus far, saying that the Japan-U.S. alliance remains vital to realizing world peace and prosperity. Ishiba also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the reception.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Ishiba Again Says He will Remain Prime Minister, with Criticism from LDP Lawmakers Mounting over His ‘Clinging to Power’
-
Izumo Destroyer Undergoing Modification Work to Serve as De Facto Aircraft Carrier
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More
-
ASIA INSIDE REVIEW: U.S. Pressures Southeast Asian Nations to Crack Down on Transshipped Chinese Exports