LDP Candidates Speak of Need to Rebuild; Koizumi Takes Steady Approach as Takaichi Expresses Conservative Views

From left: Takayuki Kobayashi, Toshimitsu Motegi, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi are seen at a policy speech session at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters on Monday.

Rebuilding the Liberal Democratic Party and economic policy were points of commonality in speeches made by the five candidates running in the LDP’s presidential election on Monday, the first day of official campaigning.

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, widely seen as the frontrunners in the race, demonstrated differences in their approach. Koizumi adopted a slightly toned-down, steady approach compared to his last run for LDP president, while Takaichi made her conservative stance clear.

A party ‘on brink of collapse’

Candidates typically present their policies and political beliefs in these speeches. However, during their speeches made at the LDP headquarters, each candidate expressed a sense of urgency over the party’s current state and their determination to rebuild it.

“We face the greatest crisis since the party’s founding. If we were talking about a company, it would be one on the brink of bankruptcy,” said former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi. “I assure you I will revive the party and the Japanese economy.”

On how he would revitalize the party, Motegi said: “We will make the average age of cabinet members 10 years younger. Thirty percent of appointments to my cabinet will be women.”

Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi called for the need for generational change, saying, “It is the young force that must stand at the forefront of the party and lead.”

Takaichi also called for appointing more women.

Koizumi was first elected in the House of Representatives election in 2009, when the LDP fell into opposition. “Sixteen years on, we are once again in need of rebuilding the party from the ground up,” said Koizumi. “[The LDP’s efforts] to rebuild are the very foundation of my political career.”

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi also stressed his determination to “rebuild the party from zero,” expressing his ambition to establish frameworks for dialogue with the public utilizing digital technology.

Muted differences

Alongside party reform, most candidates stressed their economic policies, including measures to combat rising prices.

Koizumi proposed a policy aimed at increasing take-home pay by introducing a system that adjusts income tax deductions based on inflation.

Hayashi called for “a steady real wage increase of about 1% annually.” Motegi proposed establishing a grant fund worth trillions of yen that local governments could freely use. Kobayashi said he would implement a temporary flat-rate income tax cut.

While their approaches differ, many of their policies focused on easing people’s economic burden through tax cuts and expanding deductions. A mid-ranking LDP member said, “As it is difficult to show differences in economic policy, it won’t be a decisive factor.”

In the LDP leadership race last September, Koizumi stressed reviewing restrictions on the dismissal of workers as part of labor market reforms, which sparked controversy. The fact avoiding voicing the idea this time further reduces the visible differences between the candidates’ policies.

“What we need is not to argue over our differences, but to find common ground and steadily implement it,” Koizumi said.

He then called for unity and made reference to the other four candidates’ areas of expertise, such as economic policy for Motegi and cybersecurity for Takaichi.

Distinctive speech

While most of the candidates prioritized harmony within the party and refrained from expressing divisive political beliefs, Takaichi stood out.

“I was raised in the land of Yamato,” Takaichi said at the start of her policy speech, using the ancient name of Nara Prefecture.

She went on to claim that it appeared that some foreigners had been seen kicking deer in Nara or hanging from torii gates, and said, “I will lay my life on the line to protect our ancient traditions.”

“With the increase in foreigners, we are seeing situations that get on people’s nerves in terms of fairness and unfairness, justice and injustice,” she said.

Takaichi also said, “For those who come to Japan for economic reasons and then claim to be refugees, I will ask them to go home.”

Takaichi did also touch on her long-held views on constitutional revision, but her focus was on her concerns related to foreigners.

Recently, Takaichi has avoided clarifying whether she would visit Yasukuni Shrine if she became prime minister. Her planned approach, as described by a senior campaign official, had been one of “not overly emphasizing conservative sentiment in order to garner broad support.”

Even within her camp, some expressed confusion over the content of her speech. Within the LDP, there is a growing perception that she will unlikely be able to secure broad support.