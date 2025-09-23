Most LDP Presidential Candidates State Negative Views on Consumption Tax Cut as Measure against Rising Prices

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Candidates for the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election — from left, Takayuki Kobayashi, Toshimitsu Motegi, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Sanae Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi — pose for photos during a joint press conference at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Most of the five candidates running in the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election expressed negative views on a consumption tax cut as an immediate measure against rising prices, during a joint press conference on Tuesday.

The press conference was held at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo a day after campaigning for the Oct. 4 party leadership election officially kicked off. The five candidates — former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi; former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi; Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi; former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi; and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi — had filed their candidacies to enter the race.

“Looking at the current situation, it is extremely difficult,” Hayashi said of the consumption tax cut idea, given that this tax serves as a financial resource for social security programs.

Takaichi said, “I [previously] took a positive stance about it, but considering the time required [for its implementation], I think it is important to examine this issue again within the party.”

Koizumi raised the point that tax cuts tend to benefit higher-income earners. “Regarding such issues, the ruling and opposition parties must find answers together,” he said.

Meanwhile, noting that many voters demanded tax cuts in the House of Councillors election in July, Kobayashi said, “It would be inappropriate not to discuss the issue.” However, as there are challenges to implementing a tax reduction, he also said, “It would not be an [immediate] measure against rising prices, but it would be brought up for discussion as an option to stimulate domestic demand if the outlook of the Japanese economy becomes uncertain in the future.”