LDP Presidential Candidates Tread Carefully around Issue of Dissolving House of Representatives, Lean toward Not Doing So

The Diet Building in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

15:58 JST, September 23, 2025

The five candidates running in the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election expressed cautious opinions about whether they would dissolve the House of Representatives soon after becoming prime minister, during an NTV program that aired on Monday.

“We don’t have time to do such a thing now,” said Sanae Takaichi, a former minister in charge of economic security. “I would prioritize policies to dispel people’s anxiety about their daily life and the future.”

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said, “What the people are demanding is not more of a political vacuum, but that the government will make progress on measures to cope with rising prices and other tasks as soon as possible.”

Takayuki Kobayashi, another former minister in charge of economic security, former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed with these two opinions.

