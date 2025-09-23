Candidates in LDP Presidential Race Diverge on Broadening Coalition, with Some Eager and Others Cautious
20:00 JST, September 23, 2025
The five candidates for the Liberal Democratic Party presidency have shown varying levels of interest in expanding the ruling bloc. As the new LDP president will have to steer a minority government if chosen as prime minister, the candidates’ views on the issue will be pivotal.
“In this situation, where we lack a majority in both houses of the Diet, dialogue between ruling and opposition parties is the most important thing,” said Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi in a policy speech at the party headquarters on Monday.
Koizumi, whose policy goals are often said to overlap with the Japan Innovation Party, believes that expanding the ruling bloc is a “surefire” way to create stability, and would explore broadening the coalition to advance policies.
When former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi announced his policies, he said, “I will seek to expand the coalition framework.” Motegi previously worked to coordinate policies with the Democratic Party for the People under former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi has also argued for “forming a coalition government with opposition parties whose basic policies align with ours.”
Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi have shown more caution about coalition talks.
When asked about his views on the issue at the press conference where he announced his candidacy, Hayashi was evasive. He said, “This is not a topic that should be discussed in the presidential election.” He believes that the LDP should first debate the policies it wants to advance as a ruling party.
Kobayashi has argued that “A coalition premised solely on increasing numbers is unthinkable.” He is for working simultaneously on policy-specific “partial coalitions” and negotiations for a coalition government.
In their policy speeches on Monday, Takaichi, Hayashi and Kobayashi made no mention of “opposition parties,” suggesting that they are not prioritizing coalitions to the extent that Koizumi and Motegi are.
Nevertheless, cooperation with opposition parties will be critical. For that reason, Kobayashi, Takaichi and Koizumi have all proposed ending the provisional gasoline tax rate, a key policy goal of opposition parties.
“Without cooperation from opposition parties, neither bills nor budget proposals will get passed,” said a veteran LDP lawmaker. “Compatibility with opposition parties will be a crucial factor in choosing the party leader.”
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Ishiba Again Says He will Remain Prime Minister, with Criticism from LDP Lawmakers Mounting over His ‘Clinging to Power’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More