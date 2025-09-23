Palestinian Envoy Urges Japan for Early State Recognition

Japan News file photo

Waleed Siam, Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, in Tokyo

Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)—Waleed Siam, the representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Japan, on Monday called on Japan to recognize Palestine as a state soon, following such moves by countries including Britain.

The Palestinian ambassador’s call came after Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday that his country will not recognize Palestine as a state for the time being.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Siam said that some 200,000 people in Gaza have been “killed, injured or missing” due to Israeli military operations.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to recognize Palestine as a state, Siam said, “Recognition of the state of Palestine protects the land, protects the borders, protects the people.”

Siam noted that Palestine and Japan have been working together to achieve a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.