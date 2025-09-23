Palestinian Envoy Urges Japan for Early State Recognition
11:26 JST, September 23, 2025
Tokyo, Sept. 22 (Jiji Press)—Waleed Siam, the representative of the Permanent General Mission of Palestine in Japan, on Monday called on Japan to recognize Palestine as a state soon, following such moves by countries including Britain.
The Palestinian ambassador’s call came after Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Friday that his country will not recognize Palestine as a state for the time being.
At a press conference in Tokyo, Siam said that some 200,000 people in Gaza have been “killed, injured or missing” due to Israeli military operations.
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to recognize Palestine as a state, Siam said, “Recognition of the state of Palestine protects the land, protects the borders, protects the people.”
Siam noted that Palestine and Japan have been working together to achieve a two-state solution for Palestine and Israel.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Govt Expert Panel’s Report Recommends Exporting Defense Equipment ‘Without Restrictions’
-
Ruling, Opposition Parties Deepening Confrontation over Economic Policies after PM Ishiba Announces He Will Step Down
-
Ishiba Again Says He will Remain Prime Minister, with Criticism from LDP Lawmakers Mounting over His ‘Clinging to Power’
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan’s Real Wages, Consumer Spending Climb but Inflation Challenges Persist
-
China’s Youth Unemployment Remains High at Over 17% in July Amid Serious Job Market Recession
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More