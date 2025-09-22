Japan’s Ruling LDP Presidential Election Kicks Off: 5 Candidates Registered

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters building in Tokyo

The Liberal Democratic Party presidential election kicked off on Monday, with candidate registration opening at 10 a.m. Five candidates have declared their bids, starting a 12-day campaign period leading up to the Oct. 4 election day.

Candidate registration took place at LDP headquarters. Those who registered were: former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi; former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi; Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi; former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi; agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi.