Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government
#LDP Election

Japan’s LDP Announces Presidential Election Slogan Calling for Party to Change

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Liberal Democratic Party Public Relations Headquarters Chairman Takuya Hirai, left, announces the slogan for the presidential election at LDP headquarters on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:21 JST, September 19, 2025

The Liberal Democratic Party’s slogan for the presidential election, “#Change, LDP — Speak about Japan’s future!” was announced Thursday.

The slogan was taken from a phrase using the hashtag on social media.

It will be used on the election website and for social media posts. The LDP will also use the hashtag to see and gather the public’s opinions.

“We want people to share their opinions, including any criticisms, and we want the candidates to speak about how they will advance party reform,” LDP Public Relations Headquarters Chairman Takuya Hirai said.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING