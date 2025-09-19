Japan’s LDP Announces Presidential Election Slogan Calling for Party to Change
15:21 JST, September 19, 2025
The Liberal Democratic Party’s slogan for the presidential election, “#Change, LDP — Speak about Japan’s future!” was announced Thursday.
The slogan was taken from a phrase using the hashtag on social media.
It will be used on the election website and for social media posts. The LDP will also use the hashtag to see and gather the public’s opinions.
“We want people to share their opinions, including any criticisms, and we want the candidates to speak about how they will advance party reform,” LDP Public Relations Headquarters Chairman Takuya Hirai said.
