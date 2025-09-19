Eyes on Aso, Kishida Ahead of LDP Leadership Race, as Candidates Court the Possible Kingmakers

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Taro Aso, the Liberal Democratic Party’s supreme advisor, left, and former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attend a meeting in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, in July.

Two senior lawmakers are drawing attention ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party leadership race — Taro Aso, the party’s supreme advisor, and former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Aso commands the party’s only remaining faction, the Aso faction, which has 43 members, though the Kishida faction, while officially defunct, has retained some degree of cohesion. If the vote goes to a runoff, the lawmakers could sway the outcome.

“Everyone should do their best,” Kishida reportedly told those close to him about his stance on the race.

While the roughly 40 lawmakers close to Kishida have not made any unified moves, many veteran lawmakers, including former Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura and Yoichi Miyazawa, chairman of the LDP Research Commission on the Tax System, are backing Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, 64, who served as the Kishida faction’s number two.

Meanwhile, Shinjiro Koizumi, 44, the agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister, has seen support from such figures as Seiji Kihara, chair of the Election Strategy Committee, and former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hideki Murai, both of whom served the Kishida Cabinet as close aides.

Aso has not staked out a clear position. Members of his faction are backing former economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, and Koizumi, among others. Some of the members are playing major roles in the candidates’ camps, which are trying to draw interest from the Aso faction while gauging which way its chief will go.

There is a growing view in the party that both Aso and Kishida could drive votes to their preferred candidate should a runoff occur.

If they manage to bring in votes from Diet members and their candidate ultimately wins, they may hold influence under the new leadership. “We must be at the center of next administration, supporting it,” said a mid-ranking member of the Aso faction.

Aso and Kishida swayed votes in the runoff in last year’s leadership election. Kishida rallied support for now Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who finished second in the first round of voting. That made Kishida instrumental in Ishiba’s victory. Aso directed votes to Takaichi, who had the lead in the first round.

This time around, candidates are trying to build relationships with Aso and Kishida, anticipating a runoff vote and banking on the leaders’ influence. On Sept. 12, former Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, and former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, visited Aso’s office. Kishida has met with Hayashi, Takaichi and Kobayashi since Sept. 8.

On Thursday, Koizumi spoke with Aso and Kishida, as well as former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, informing them in turn of his plans to run. He explained the policies he will advocate in the election and which lawmakers are backing him.

The meetings lasted for about 30 minutes each and were held during work breaks at the elder statesmen’s offices.

Aso reportedly told Koizumi, “If I were your age, I wouldn’t take the risk.”