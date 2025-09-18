Japan, S. Korea Could Reap Major Benefits from Close Ties, Says Group of Experts

Yomiuri Shimbun file photos

Shinichi Kitaoka, left, and Shin Kak Soo

A group of Japanese and South Korean experts has put forth a proposal on the future of the two countries’ relations to mark the 60th anniversary of normalized ties.

The proposal, titled “Japan-South Korea strategic partnership” and issued by the Japan-South Korea 2030 Vision Group, centers on cooperation in security and economic fields. It also touches on expanding people-to-people exchanges. The group is chaired by Shinichi Kitaoka, professor emeritus of the University of Tokyo, and Shin Kak Soo, former South Korean ambassador to Japan.

Regarding security, the proposal notes that Japan and South Korea face common challenges such as North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and the expanding influence of China and Russia. It emphasizes that Japan and South Korea must build multilateral frameworks for cooperation, including with the United States and Australia, and enhance coordination with NATO member states to maintain the international order.

In the economic sphere, it states that both Japan and South Korea face challenges like declining birth rates, an aging population and rapid population decline, adding that the benefits of cooperation between the two countries could be significant.

It also mentions the importance of South Korea’s possible membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and cooperation in science and technology fields like artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Additionally, the proposal states that people-to-people exchanges play a vital role in deepening mutual understanding, and calls for simplified travel procedures between the countries and support for university student exchanges.

The proposal was formulated through discussions among 20 Japanese and South Korean experts, including Keio University Prof. Junya Nishino and Choi Eunmi, a research fellow of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. It also incorporates opinions from university students in both countries.