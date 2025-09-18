LDP, Komeito, CDPJ Chiefs to Meet on Friday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Leaders of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan are expected to hold a meeting on Friday, it was learned Wednesday.

Prime Minister and LDP President Shigeru Ishiba, Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito and CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda are expected to discuss measures to tackle rising prices, including the CDP-proposed introduction of a refundable tax credit program.

On Tuesday, LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama and his CDPJ counterpart, Jun Azumi, agreed to set up a panel on the proposed program, which involves tax cuts and cash benefits depending on income. Komeito has said it intends to join the panel.

During their envisaged meeting, the three party leaders are also expected to exchange views on abolishing the provisional gasoline tax rate by the end of the year.

Referring to the refundable tax credit program at a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo on Wednesday, Noda said, “It’s important that party leaders discuss how their parties will expedite talks on the matter.”

Noda indicated that he hopes to secure assurances that discussions will continue under the administration of a new LDP leader if the ruling and opposition parties fail to reach an agreement by the time Ishiba steps down.

The LDP will hold a party leadership election on Oct. 4 to pick Ishiba’s successor.