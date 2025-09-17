Japan, EU to Cooperate Over Storage Battery Supply Chain, Working to Lower Dependence on China

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and European Commission Executive Vice President Stephane Sejourne are seen at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

An agreement to enhance cooperation in the Japan-EU storage battery supply chain was confirmed during a meeting between Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and European Commission Executive Vice President Stephane Sejourne at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday.

Japanese and European industry groups signed a memorandum on cooperation concerning storage batteries on Monday.

The spread of electric vehicles has increased demand for such batteries, and Japan and the EU aim to reduce supply chain dependence on China through increased cooperation.

“Cooperation between Japan and the EU, which possess advanced technologies and share fundamental values, is extremely important,” Ishiba said, calling for “progress across a wide range of fields, including critical minerals, storage batteries and biotechnology.”

Sejourne said the EU needs strong and stable partners and that Japan and the EU have such a relationship.

The signing ceremony for the memorandum was attended by Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yoji Muto and Sejourne. It included cooperation to promote recycling and other measures for the reuse of resources.