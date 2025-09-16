Koizumi Says He Plans to Run in LDP Leadership Race; Takaichi Set to Officially Declare Candidacy

Yomiuri Shimbun photos

From left, Takayuki Kobayashi, Shinjiro Koizumi, Yoshimasa Hayashi

Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday he plans to run in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

Also on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and Takayuki Kobayashi, a former minister in charge of economic security, announced their intentions to run in the election.

“I want to build up efforts with parties concerned and the members of my campaign camp before officially declaring my candidacy,” Koizumi, 44, said after a Cabinet meeting.

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato, who ran in the September 2024 LDP leadership election, decided not to run in the race to choose the successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who is also the president of the LDP. Kato was appointed to run Koizumi’s campaign headquarters.

On Saturday, Koizumi expressed his intention to run in the election at a meeting with his supporters in his hometown of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. He is expected to hold a press conference by the end of this week to officially declare his candidacy and talk about his policy ideas.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Koizumi said Kato accepted his request to serve as his campaign chief. “It’s very reassuring [to have Kato as the head of my camp,” Koizumi said.

Kato was close to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and served as chief cabinet secretary in the administration led by former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. With the appointment, Koizumi’s camp appears to be aiming to attract conservative votes.

During a YouTube program on Monday evening, Kato touched on the election, saying, “The party will be judged on how it will advance concrete policies. This time, I intend to be one of the supporters.”

Meanwhile, Hayashi, 64, told reporters at the Diet Building on Tuesday afternoon, “I want to lead the party and steer this country.”

Hayashi, who has been elected five times to the House of Councillors and twice to the House of Representatives, has served as foreign minister and education, culture, sports, science and technology minister.

“I want to use all my experience and achievements to work for this country,” he said. This is his third attempt at the LDP presidency, following a run last year. Hayashi plans to hold a press conference by the end of the week to explain his policies.

Kobayashi, 50, officially declared his candidacy at a press conference and announced a policy to implement a time-limited fixed-rate tax cut, targeting young people and the working generation.

Speaking at a press conference at the Diet Building, Kobayashi said: “(The LDP is) at the edge of a cliff. I will enter the race with a great sense of urgency as if it would be the last LDP leadership race I run in.”

Sanae Takaichi, 64, a former minister in charge of economic security, is expected to hold a press conference on Friday to officially declare her candidacy. Former LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi, 69, has already declared his candidacy for the presidential race.

Official campaigning will begin Monday, with voting to take place on Oct. 4.