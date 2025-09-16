Hot word :

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi Formally Announced His Intention to Run in the Upcoming Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Takayuki Kobayashi

17:11 JST, September 16, 2025

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi formally announced his intention on Tuesday to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

At a press conference held in the Diet building, Kobayashi, 50, said: “[The LDP is] on the brink… I am approaching this election with an acute sense of crisis.”

Kobayashi also stated that he would address challenges such as implementing time-limited flat-rate tax cuts to support younger generations and the working-age population as well as exploring new income tax systems to maintain a robust middle class.

This marks Kobayashi’s second bid for the election following his attempt last autumn.

