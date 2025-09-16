Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi Formally Announced His Intention to Run in the Upcoming Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Election
17:11 JST, September 16, 2025
Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi formally announced his intention on Tuesday to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.
At a press conference held in the Diet building, Kobayashi, 50, said: “[The LDP is] on the brink… I am approaching this election with an acute sense of crisis.”
Kobayashi also stated that he would address challenges such as implementing time-limited flat-rate tax cuts to support younger generations and the working-age population as well as exploring new income tax systems to maintain a robust middle class.
This marks Kobayashi’s second bid for the election following his attempt last autumn.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan to Provide ¥810 Billion in Infrastructure Aid to African Nations, Seeks to Reduce China’s Influence in Continent
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
-
Remote Japan Island near Taiwan Struggles to Secure Doctor Amid Fear of Taiwan Contingency
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata
-
S. Korea’s Lee Eager to Enhance Ties with Japan More