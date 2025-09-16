Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi Formally Announced His Intention to Run in the Upcoming Liberal Democratic Party Presidential Election

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Takayuki Kobayashi

Former Economic Security Minister Takayuki Kobayashi formally announced his intention on Tuesday to run in the upcoming Liberal Democratic Party presidential election.

At a press conference held in the Diet building, Kobayashi, 50, said: “[The LDP is] on the brink… I am approaching this election with an acute sense of crisis.”

Kobayashi also stated that he would address challenges such as implementing time-limited flat-rate tax cuts to support younger generations and the working-age population as well as exploring new income tax systems to maintain a robust middle class.

This marks Kobayashi’s second bid for the election following his attempt last autumn.