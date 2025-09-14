Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Politics>Politics & Government

Finance Minister Kato Says He Is Still Pondering Presidential Run

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:02 JST, September 14, 2025

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said he is still considering whether he will run for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidency.

“I would like to think calmly, with an open mind, about what I should do,” Kato said in response to questions from reporters in Okayama on Saturday. “I’m furthering my deliberation on this matter, including by talking with various people.”

Kato ran in the previous party leadership race in September last year. He had previously said that he was carefully considering what he would do this time around.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Politics & Government Page

Politics & Government Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING