Finance Minister Kato Says He Is Still Pondering Presidential Run
14:02 JST, September 14, 2025
Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said he is still considering whether he will run for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidency.
“I would like to think calmly, with an open mind, about what I should do,” Kato said in response to questions from reporters in Okayama on Saturday. “I’m furthering my deliberation on this matter, including by talking with various people.”
Kato ran in the previous party leadership race in September last year. He had previously said that he was carefully considering what he would do this time around.
"Politics" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Japan to Provide ¥810 Billion in Infrastructure Aid to African Nations, Seeks to Reduce China’s Influence in Continent
-
Chief of Japan’s SDF Logistics Unit in Djibouti Vows to Assist Japanese Nationals in Emergencies, Stresses Need to Prepare for Protecting Citizens
-
Japan-South Korea Agreement Reflects Shared Understanding
-
Remote Japan Island near Taiwan Struggles to Secure Doctor Amid Fear of Taiwan Contingency
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Two Firefighters Die Battling Fire at Building in Osaka’s Minami District (Update 2)
-
Japan in Prime Spot for Total Lunar Eclipse Early Monday Morning, 1st Visible from Country in Almost 3 Years
-
Japan, India Aim for More Than 500,000 People-to People Exchanges over Next 5 Years
-
Taiwan to Fully Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Foods for First Time Since 2011 Fukushima Nuclear Accident
-
Shinkansen Collides With Person at Higashi-Hiroshima Station; Trains Suspended Between Shin-Osaka and Hakata