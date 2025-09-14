Finance Minister Kato Says He Is Still Pondering Presidential Run

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato

Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said he is still considering whether he will run for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidency.

“I would like to think calmly, with an open mind, about what I should do,” Kato said in response to questions from reporters in Okayama on Saturday. “I’m furthering my deliberation on this matter, including by talking with various people.”

Kato ran in the previous party leadership race in September last year. He had previously said that he was carefully considering what he would do this time around.