Japanese PM Ishiba Considering Visit to South Korea in Sept.
16:25 JST, September 13, 2025
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging a visit to South Korea as early as late this month to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung after attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York, according to Japanese and South Korean government sources.
In August, Ishiba and Lee agreed to reinvigorate reciprocal visits by the leaders during their meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office. It was Lee’s first visit to Japan since his inauguration.
Many believe Ishiba intends to use his visit to South Korea to solidify the momentum for improving bilateral relations before his term as prime minister ends. Ishiba hopes to reciprocate Lee’s visit within a short period of time, the sources said.
