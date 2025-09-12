Koizumi, Kobayashi to Run in LDP Presidential Election, Aiming to Succeed Ishiba
12:13 JST, September 12, 2025
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has decided to run in the Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election, sources said on Thursday.
The election, to be held on Oct. 4, will decide the successor to Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
Koizumi, 44, is planning to hold a press conference next week to make the announcement.
Former economic security minister Takayuki Kobayashi, 50, on Thursday announced his intention to run, telling reporters, “I’ve made up my mind to run in the presidential election.”
