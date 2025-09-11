Japan Opposition CDP Launches New Leadership

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan headquarters in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)—The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday launched its new leadership team, picking House of Representatives lawmaker Satoshi Honjo, 50, as head of its Policy Research Committee.

CDP President Yoshihiko Noda unveiled the new lineup of his party’s leadership at a general meeting of its lawmakers held at the party headquarters, where the plan was approved.

With the leadership reshuffle, Noda intends to strengthen party unity at a time when some members are showing frustration over the party’s failure to increase its presence in the July 20 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country’s parliament.

Honjo was first elected to the Lower House in 2021 from the No. 8 constituency in Chiba Prefecture, after serving as policy secretary to Katsuya Okada, former head of the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan and former foreign minister.

Noda picked Jun Azumi, 63, the current chairman of the Lower House’s Budget Committee, as secretary-general.

Former State Minister of Environment Shoichi Kondo, 67, former transport minister Sumio Mabuchi, 65, and Lower House member Harumi Yoshida, 53, were named executive deputy presidents.

So Watanabe, 47, also a Lower House member, was appointed head of the party’s public relations.

Noda apparently aims to signal a sense of renewal by promoting Honjo, Yoshida and Watanabe, who are all in their second term in the Diet, to executive posts.

Seiji Osaka, 66, former executive deputy president, was named chairman of the Election Strategy Committee. Hirofumi Ryu, 60, was retained as chairman of the Diet Affairs Committee.